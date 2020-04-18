'Non COVID death' says Kerala minister after 85-year-old who initially tested positive passes away

An 85-year-old man who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 but later tested negative in repeat tests, passed away on Saturday morning in Malappuram.

Speaking on the case, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said: "He was tested COVID- 19 positive and was given treatment. He tested negative thrice and he was suffering from age-related ailments. It is a non-COVID death. The body will be handed over to family and will not follow COVID protocol in cremation but will follow general guidelines."

The results of his last COVID-19 test are awaited. He was kept under observation at Manjeri Govt Medical College as he was suffering from age-related ailments. (ANI)

