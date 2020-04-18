Two more test COVID-19 positive in Haridwar, Uttarakhand's tally climbs to 42
With these two cases, the total number of cases in the state has mounted to 42.
Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India's total number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 14,378 including 480 deaths and 1,991 cured/discharged. (ANI).
