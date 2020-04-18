Drug peddler using hired ambulance to ferry smack arrested: Police

A drug peddler using a hired ambulance to ferry the contraband in Fatehpur district near here has been arrested after recovery of 70 grams of smack from the vehicle, said an official on Saturday. Kalyanpur police station in-charge Vinod Kumar said the 36-year-old accused Ram Singh, a resident of Bindki in Fatehpur, was arrested during a routine vehicle check during the lockdown in the Govindpur area of Fatehpur.

As soon as the private ambulance, coming from Kanpur side, was flagged down near the Govindpur turn, the man emerged out of the vehicle and began running, said Kumar, adding he was nabbed after a chase. On search inspection of the ambulance, a 70-gm packet of smack was recovered from it, following which he was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, he said.

"During interrogation, he told police that he had hired the ambulance, and had gone to Barabanki, from where he bought 70 grams smack," said the SHO, adding the ambulance too has been seized. A case has also been lodged against the youth for violation of the lockdown provisions, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

