98-yr-old woman in Punjab's Moga stitches masks for the needy

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 15:34 IST
Gurdev Kaur Dhaliwal, 98, wakes up early every day, offers prayers and then spends hours on her sewing machine, which is almost as old as her, stitching face masks for the poor who can't afford them. The resident of Moga district in Punjab has blurry vision in one eye, but that does not let her energy and vigour down, said her daughter-in-law Amarjit Kaur.

The nonagenarian, who takes help of a walker, wakes up early, offers prayers and then starts making masks on the machine which her in-laws got for her from Singapore over 100 years ago. "Several vegetable sellers in our area were not wearing masks. We told them to wear it to protect themselves from coronavirus but they said they could not afford it. Then we decided to stitch masks and give it to them free of cost," Amarjit told PTI over phone. Now, many people have started coming to her house to get free face covers, she said.

Dhaliwal's neighbours are coming forward to help her and many of them also giving clothes for making masks, Amarjit said. The Punjab government has made wearing masks mandatory as at least 202 people have been infected with coronavirus in the state. PTI CHS VSD DPB.

