BSP welcomes UP govt's decision to bring back students from Kota; seeks help for stranded labourers

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-04-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 15:41 IST
BSP welcomes UP govt's decision to bring back students from Kota; seeks help for stranded labourers
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to send buses to Kota in Rajasthan to bring back home students stranded in the coaching hub. She demanded that similar steps should be taken to facilitate the return of migrant labor families from the state who are stuck away from their homes.

"The UP government has sent many buses to Kota, Rajasthan to safely bring back home around 7,500 youths studying in various coaching institutes who are stranded due to the lockdown. This is a welcome move. The BSP also praises it," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi. "But the government is also requested to show the same concern for lakhs of poor migrant labor families who are being forced to lead a hellish life away from their homes," she said in another tweet.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday sent 250 buses to Kota, popularly known as the coaching capital of the country, to bring back home the students stranded in the city due to the lockdown. Around 7,500 students hailing from Uttar Pradesh are staying in hostels and paying guest accommodations in Kota.

Since the lockdown was imposed across the country last month to control the spread of COVID-19 infections, the students have been anxious to get back to their homes. A social media campaign called #SendUsBackHome was started on Tuesday by the stranded students, following which the Uttar Pradesh government decided to send buses to Kota, according to officials.

The Uttar Pradesh government's move also earned praise from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who said other state governments should also ensure that students stranded in Kota reach home safely.

