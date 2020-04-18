Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala donates Rs 5 crore to PM-CARES Fund

The Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) has donated Rs five crore to the PM-CARES Fund to fight against COVID-19. According to SKDRDP executive director L H Manjunath, the amount has been transferred to the PM-Cares Fund.

Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade asked all self-help group members under the project, to maintain discipline and adhere to the guidelines issued by the government. Meanwhile, Udupi Admar mutt and mutt-owned educational institutions donated Rs 55,55,555 to PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The donation was handed over by mutt chief Swami Vishwapriya Teertha and Paryaya seer Swami Ishapriya Teertha to Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje on Friday. Udupi district deputy commissioner G Jagadeesha and Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat were also present.

"Everyone should come together to support the relief work undertaken by our Prime Minister. We pray that India becomes the first COVID-19 free country in the world," Vishwapriya Teertha said in his message.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

