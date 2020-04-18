Left Menu
Delhi doctor blames AAP MLA for harassment, commits suicide

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 16:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A doctor allegedly committed suicide on Saturday morning in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said. A suicide note recovered from the victim's house stated that AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal was responsible for his death, they said. The victim has been identified as Rajendra Singh (52), a resident of Durga Vihar, police said. According to the police, Singh hanged himself with the help of a rope at his house. A tenant noticed the body around 5.30 am and informed his family members, a senior police officer said. The body was sent to AIIMS for postmortem, he said. Meanwhile, the victim's son alleged that his father used to run a clinic in the locality and was also in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007, police said. A case of extortion, abetment of suicide and threat has been registered against the Deoli MLA, one Kapil Nagar and others at Neb Sarai Police Station based on a complaint by the victim's son, they added.

