Maha: Fishermen among 94 booked in Dahanu for defying lockdown

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 18-04-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 16:54 IST
Maha: Fishermen among 94 booked in Dahanu for defying lockdown

Police have registered cases against 94 people- fishermen and owners of fishing boats- at Dahanu in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly violating the prohibitory orders during the lockdown, an official said on Saturday. Groups of fishermen were carried in fishing boats from Gujarat to Dahanu jetty even as the lockdown is in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

While some fishermen were brought to Dahanu from the neighbouring state on Thursday, some others came on Friday, he said, adding that two separate cases were registered. "All the boats carried Gujarat registration numbers," he said.

Offences have been registered under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 and 270 (negligent and malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), the Disaster Management Act and others, police said. However, nobody has been arrested in this connection, police said.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Thane district, a case was registered against 12 persons for the alleged violation of prohibitory orders after they were found together in an office in Bhiwandi town on Friday, an official said..

