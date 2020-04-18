Top stories from the western India

Top stories from the western region at 1710 hrs. . BOM1 MP-VIRUS-CASES MP: 50 more COVID-19 patients in Indore; state tally now 1,360 Bhopal/Indore, Apr 18 (PTI) As 50 more persons tested coronavirus positive in Indore on Friday night, the number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh has climbed to 1,360, health officials said. .

BOM2 MP-VIRUS-COMMITEE COVID-19: No full-time health minister in MP, govt forms panel Bhopal, Apr 18 (PTI) Under fire for not having a full-time health minister amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has constituted an advisory committee, comprising Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi and 12 others, to deal with the crisis. . BOM7 CG-NAXAL-ENCOUNTER Hardcore Naxal gunned down by security forces in C'garh Sukma, Apr 18 (PTI) A hardcore Naxal, carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday. .

BOM8 MH-VIRUS-RAHUL-SENA Rahul showed how oppn party should behave during crisis: Sena Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Saturday praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that he has taken a positive stand over the coronavirus pandemic and shown how a responsible opposition party should behave during a crisis. . BOM10 GJ-LD VIRUS Gujarat's tally of COVID-19 cases up by 176 to 1,272 (Eds: Clubbing GJ-Virus series) Ahmedabad, Apr 18 (PTI) The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat rose to 1,272 on Saturday after 176 more people were found to be infected, a state Health department official said. .

LGB2 MH-COURT-ELGAR-LD TELTUMBDE Elgar case: Anand Teltumbde's NIA custody extended till Apr 25 Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) A special court here on Saturday extended till April 25 the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of Dalit scholar and activist Anand Teltumbde, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-alleged Maoist links case.

