Punjab Cong gives call to raise slogans on Apr 20

The Punjab Congress on Saturday gave a call to party workers to raise slogans of 'Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal' and 'Har-Har Mahadev' on April 20 to express gratitude towards the frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar asked workers to raise slogans while staying indoors at 6 pm on April 20.

Jakhar further said the state unit has also announced to observe “Jaikara-Jai Ghosh Diwas” on Monday to express solidarity with the state government’s fight against coronavirus. In a letter addressed to party workers and other people across the state, Jakhar said, “We are currently battling the largest war in the human history against the coronavirus-triggered pandemic COVID-19. This is a natural disaster that we didn't even know about earlier.

“Nevertheless, Punjab has recognized its potential under the leadership of our Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to defeat the disease and we have been able to control its spread to a great extent.” Jakhar said Chief Minister Singh had been urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi continuously to help states in this critical phase to bail them out from unprecedented economic problems. He appealed to the people of Punjab to express their solidarity with the the chief minister ‘s demand to convey the voice of Punjab to the Union government.

It is the need of the hour to unite to express gratitude to the entire medical staff, police personnel, sanitation workers, social activists and men and women in all other departments, Jakhar said in a party release here. “To thank them for doing human service despite challenges, all of us should raise slogans of 'Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal' and 'Har-Har Mahadev' while staying inside our houses on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 6 pm, Jakhar said.

Jakhar also called upon party-workers to motivate people in their respective segments to join in observing the 'Jaikara Jai Ghosh Diwas' on Monday evening to honor corona warriors, who were battling on the forefront to protect millions of lives from the pandemic. Let's express our solidarity with the Punjab government and reach out to the Central Government to get the financial package sanctioned, he added..

