PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 7:20pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 19:26 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 7:20pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 12 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 603 42 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 34 5 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 85 37 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 21 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 36 24 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 1707 72 42 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 6 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 1272 88 48 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 227 88 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 40 12 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 328 42 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 33 0 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 384 104 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 399 257 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 16 12 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 1360 68 69 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 3320 331 201 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 8 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 61 21 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 8 3 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 219 31 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 1282 93 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 1372 365 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 766 186 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 40 9 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 969 86 14 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 233 62 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 14848 2067 503 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 14792 and the death toll at 488. The ministry said that 2015 people have so far recovered from the infection.

