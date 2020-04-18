Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tiger cub found dead in Maharashtra's Pench Reserve

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-04-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 19:32 IST
Tiger cub found dead in Maharashtra's Pench Reserve
The body of the cub, between four to five months old, was found in compartment number 538 in north Salama beat of East Pench range, a release said  Image Credit: Pixabay

A tiger cub was found dead in Pench Reserve in Maharashtra on Saturday, an official said

The body of the cub, between four to five months old, was found in compartment number 538 in north Salama beat of East Pench range, a release said

"The carcass seems to be a couple of days old but all the body parts are intact. A post mortem will be carried out to know the cause of death," an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian president's chief of staff dies from coronavirus

The Nigerian presidents chief of staff died on Friday from COVID-19, the presidency said on Saturday, making him the most high profile person in the country to die in the coronavirus outbreak. Abba Kyari had acted as the gatekeeper to 77-ye...

Haryana cops seize over 12,000 bottles of liquor being smuggled during lockdown

The Haryana Police on Saturday seized over 12,000 bottles of liquor from two trucks in Jhajjar and Kaithal districts when these were being smuggled during the ongoing lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak. In Jhajjar, police had recei...

Jamia Hamdard University advances summer vacations to run parallelly with lockdown

Jamia Hamdard has taken certain measures to mitigate the impact of lockdown due to COVID-19 Pandemic on its examinations and other academic activities. University has advanced its summer vacations to run parallelly with the lockdown startin...

Pakistan lifts limit on mosque congregations as Muslim holy month approaches

Pakistan has lifted restrictions on congregational prayers at mosques, but put in place a host of safety conditions to avert the further spread of the coronavirus in the country, a statement said on Saturday.The South Asian nation, the seco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020