Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah reviews COVID-19 situation in states, UTs

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a review meeting with top officials to take stock of the current COVID-19 situation across states and Union Territories.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:35 IST
Amit Shah reviews COVID-19 situation in states, UTs
Amit Shah reviews COVID-19 situation in states, UTs. . Image Credit: ANI

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a review meeting with top officials to take stock of the current COVID-19 situation across states and Union Territories. The meeting was attended by the two Ministers of State for Home - G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai besides Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and senior officials.

A Home Ministry official said that Shah has been consistently taking review meetings every two-three days to take stock of the situation. The ministry has set up a 24x7 control room to coordinate with the states. The central control room is linked with state control rooms.

The Home Ministry had come up with detailed guidelines for the extended lockdown which will continue till May 3. The Ministry had issued an advisory and said that it would be necessary for each state and union territory to set up a 24X7 control room/office with helplines at state and district level to address any grievance or undue problems faced by the providers of goods and services including during inter-state movement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

BCCI creates 'Team Mask Force', PM wants everyone's participation

Featuring Indias most revered cricketers, the BCCI on Saturday uploaded a video to promote wearing masks in public places and help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, an initiative that has been hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Mod...

Parl panel on finance should meet virtually to take stock of economy: Cong leader

As India grapples to contain the spread of COVID-19, Congress leader Manish Tewari has said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance should meet to take stock of the countrys economic situation and suggest ways to come out of the fin...

BOOM topple Adroit in BTS Southeast Asia action

BOOM Esports handed Team Adroit their first loss in BTS Pro Series Southeast Asia competition on Saturday. BOOM 2-3 swept the maps in 28 minutes and just under 32 minutes, dropping Adroit 3-1 into third place and leaving Fnatic 5-0 as the l...

49 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, state tally reaches 1,372

As many as 49 new coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,372. Forty-nine positive cases reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020