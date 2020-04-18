600 litres of adulterated ghee seized in Delhi

Delhi police has seized 600 litres of adulterated ghee packed in containers of a popular dairy brand in Northwest district, officials said on Saturday. On a tip-off, the police intercepted a vehicle in Mangolpuri area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a senior police officer said, adding that the driver was not carrying invoice of the consignment. During checking, 15 cartons of adulterated ghee were recovered, the officer said. The vehicle and the consignment were seized and a case was registered at the Mangolpuri police station, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.