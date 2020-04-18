Left Menu
Delhi govt to maintain status-quo in functioning of depts after April 20: Official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 21:30 IST
The Delhi government on Saturday decided to maintain status-quo in the functioning of its departments after April 20 till further orders, an official said. Departments dealing with non-essential services will remain closed even after April 20 till further orders, the official told PTI, adding the decision was taken following assessment of the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

"It has been decided that the Delhi government will maintain 'status-quo' with respect to the functioning of its departments," the official said. On Friday, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 1,707, with 67 fresh cases and four deaths being reported in a day. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that there was a slight decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi in the last three days and hoped that it would reduce further in the coming days.

Many departments are closed during the ongoing lockdown. A few departments such as health, food and civil supplies and revenue remain open. According to an estimate, there are 70 Delhi government departments, which have around 1,500 branches..

