Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police register case against AAP MLA, others in connection with doctor's suicide

The Delhi Police on Saturday registered a case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal and others in connection with the alleged suicide of a doctor in Durga Vihar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 21:54 IST
Delhi Police register case against AAP MLA, others in connection with doctor's suicide
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Saturday registered a case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal and others in connection with the alleged suicide of a doctor in Durga Vihar. "Today at 6.17 am a PCR call was received at Neb Sarai police station regarding suicide. On reaching the spot, it was revealed that Dr Rajendra Singh, 52, BAMS and resident of Durga Vihar, committed suicide on the rooftop of his house," said Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South.

"In the early morning, he hanged himself with the help of a rope. Around 5.30 am, a tenant noticed the suicide and informed family members. After inspection by the police team, the body was sent to the AIIMS for the post-mortem examination," added Thakur. Police said that Hemant, son of the deceased, filed a complaint alleging therein that the deceased was running Choudhary Clinic and was also in the business of water supply with the DJB since 2007.

"On the complaint of Hemant, a case of extortion, compelling for suicide and threat for life has been registered against Prakash Jarwal, Kapil Nagar and others at Neb Sarai police station. Further investigation is in progress," he added. Jarwal, however, said that he is innocent and he has not met the deceased doctor in the last 8-10 months.

"I have received this information through media that a doctor, who used to have a business in water tankers, has committed suicide and has mentioned my name in his suicide note. I would like to state that I am innocent. I haven't met or spoken to him in the last 8-10 months," he said. "In 2017, news channels had done a sting against tanker mafia, which featured his name following which all their vehicles were blacklisted. I have full faith in the judiciary. I am ready to face any investigation," he said.

"I would only like to say that there have been attempts to trap me in the past as well. Similar attempts are being made now too. Just like I have proved myself innocent in the past, I will do it again. I am ready to cooperate with the police in any kind of investigation," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

26 Navy personnel in Western Naval Command test positive for coronavirus

Ringing alarm bells for the military, 26 Indian Navy personnel have tested positive for coronavirus at the strategically-located Western Naval Command in Mumbai, in the first case of a major outbreak of the deadly infection in the armed for...

Assam not to use Chinese PPE for now, following rumours about quality: Health Minister

Three days after 50,000 personal protective equipment PPE kits reached Assam from China, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said those would not be used for now as rumours have been spread about their quality, creating do...

239 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, total 862

With 239 new patients found on Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad rose to 862, a health department official said. The city has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last few days due to concentrated testing in ho...

Kerala prepared to accommodate needs of NRI population on their return: Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that state government has made all arrangements, including COVID-19 hospitals in all districts and 2,50,000 additional beds, to meet any needs which could arise when the ex-pat population ret...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020