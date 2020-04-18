Outsiders entering Chandigarh to be quarantined for 14 days: Officials

Anybody entering the Union Territory of Chandigarh will be quarantined for 14 days as part of efforts to check the spread of coronavirus, a senior official said here on Saturday. The move comes days after the UT was declared a coronavirus hotspot. Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana.

UT Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida said as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home, a detailed containment plan was under preparation. "As per the government of India's directions, outsiders entering the city will be quarantined for 14 days either in homes or in government facilities to prevent spread of infection from outside," Parida said in an official release here. This will, however, not apply to people coming from the periphery areas on government duty or for providing essential services, he said.

Two new cases of coronavirus were reported in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the total count to 23 in the city. Meanwhile, UT Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore directed that flour mills should be kept open so that beneficiaries receiving wheat under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) can get it milled. He expressed satisfaction about the arrangements made for the procurement of wheat from farmers. Badnore directed the chiefs of all medical institutions to ensure that critical non-COVID cases are also attended on priority. Municipal Corporation Commissioner K K Yadav said drones were being used to conduct sanitization drives in the city. Director General of Police Sanjay Beniwal said the curfew was being strictly implemented in the city. Drones will also be used to detect persons violating curfew orders, he added.

