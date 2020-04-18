Health Ministry invites bids for procurement of oxygen cylinders

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday invited bids for the procurement of oxygen cylinders on an urgent basis for COVID-19 patients in the country. However, the bid document and expression of interest (EoI) released by the Central Medical Services Society (CMSS), a procurement agency under the ministry, did not mention the number of oxygen cylinders required at this time. The CMSS has elaborated on the technical specifications of the cylinders, the main commercial terms and price bid format asking companies/bidders to strictly adhere to them.

Clearly stating that manual bids would not be accepted, the CMSS said the bidders who meet the technical specifications and comply with the commercial terms, may submit their EoI cum Bid by email. Earlier this month, the health ministry had issued guidelines to states about supplying oxygen to the medical facilities handling COVID-19 patients and said all hospitals and staff concerned must be told to ensure timely requisitions and payments so that there is no disruption in oxygen supply.

In a letter to the additional chief secretaries, health secretaries and mission directors of the National Health Mission (NHM) of all states and Union territories, the ministry had said, "The COVID-19 pandemic is throwing up unique challenges for our health systems and also leading to challenges of not only ensuring an adequate oxygen supply but also regarding the protocols related to handling major sources of supplies." PTI AG PLB NSD.

