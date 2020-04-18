Maharashtra: 25 more hospitals notified for COVID-19 treatment

The Maharashtra government has notified 25 more hospitals with a total of 4,355 beds which will only treat COVID-19 patients, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday. With this, the state has now 6,660 beds across 55 hospitals notified for coronavirus patients, he said in a statement.

In the latest announcement, the public health department has identified eight hospitals in Thane, Ulhasnagar, Palghar, Nandurbar, Jalna, Beed, Nanded and Murtizapur (in Akola district) with 630 beds, the statement said. The medical education department has notified 17 hospitals in Pune, Baramati (Pune district), Solapur, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Yavatmal, Akola, Gondia, Chandrapur, Dhule, Latur, Nanded, Miraj (Sangli district), Aurangabad, Jalgaon and Ambajogai (Beed) with 3,725 beds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.