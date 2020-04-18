Left Menu
C'garh to buy 75k rapid testing kits from South Korean firm

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-04-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 23:06 IST
The Chhattisgarh government has struck a deal to buy coronavirus rapid testing kits from a South Korean firm with facilities in India, state health minister TS Singh Deo said on Saturday. He said 75,000 kits will be bought at a benchmark price of Rs 337 per piece plus 12 per cent GST, adding that the company proved to be the lowest bidder.

"We were in constant touch with the Indian ambassador in South Korea and that nation's ambassador here and finally the deal took place," he said. "Chhattisgarh has been meticulously planning its fight against COVID-19. We now are equipped with 5666 beds for Corona patients. With the hard work and dedication of our healthcare workers and the cooperation of the people we are going to defeat this virus," he tweeted.

A health official, meanwhile, said,of the 6144 samples sent for screening until now in the state, 36 tested positive while 5734 came out negative, and reports of 374 are awaited. So far, 25 have been discharged after recovery while, 61,780 people are in home quarantine as a precautionary measure, the official added.

