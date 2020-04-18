Covid-19: Police officer tests positive; family members, colleagues on quarantine

A police officer posted in the citys port area has tested positive for Covid19, following which his family members and several colleagues of Garden Reach police station have been quarantined, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma said on Saturday. "After he tested positive, we have sent him for treatment. As per the medical protocol, we have sent the guards and driver on quarantine. We also checked symptoms of those who had come to meet him but none showed any signs of contamination," Sharma told reporters after visiting Garden Reach Police station on Saturday.

The police station has been sanitised, he said. The family members of the police officer have been sent for quarantine, he added.

According to a state health government official, the police officer was "fine" and was out of the ICU of a private hospital. This is the second case in which a staff of the Kolkata Police tested positive for the contagion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.