Naidu politicising issues related to coronavirus, making baseless allegations: Andhra Deputy CM

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (alias Alla Nani) slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders of that party alleging they have been playing politics during the coronavirus crises.

Naidu politicising issues related to coronavirus, making baseless allegations: Andhra Deputy CM
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas speaking to media. . Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas has slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders of his party alleging that they have been playing politics during the coronavirus crises. Naidu has been "politicising every issue related to coronavirus which is inhumane," the health minister alleged.

He accused Naidu of "acting vindictively" against people of the state who had defeated him in the assembly elections and said he was "making baseless allegations". The minister said Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. .

He said that people were under pressure due to the disease and claimed Naidu was "adding" to their fears. The minister asked if Naidu or any TDP leader has ever visited any quarantine centre. "Even without seeing the centre, TDP chief is making baseless allegations," he said.

"We built the labs for tests. During last five years, not even a single lab was built. During TDP regime, health and medical department was neglected, all funds of department were diverted. Now he is making political allegations to defame the government, the Deputy Chief Minister said. "The government is going to start five more labs soon and the total number of labs will increase to 12 which will be helpful in increasing the number of tests," said the minister.

"Naidu is asking us to pay Rs 5000 to the poor. He need not tell us what to do. Our government is taking care of the situation," the minister added. (ANI)

