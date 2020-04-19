Left Menu
50-year-old COVID-19 patient passes away in Gurugram

A 50-year-old COVID-19 patient has passed away in Gurugram on Saturday night, according to District Administration.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 19-04-2020 08:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 08:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 50-year-old COVID-19 patient has passed away in Gurugram on Saturday night, according to District Administration."A 50-year-old person, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away at around 12 midnight," said Gurugram District Administration"

Meanwhile, India's count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 14,792, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

