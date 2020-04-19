No decision yet on resumption of domestic or passenger flights: Centre
The Central government on Sunday clarified that no decision has been taken as yet on the resumption of domestic or passenger flights, according to an official statement by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised the airlines to open their bookings only after the government's decision in this regard.
This clarification comes after Air India on Saturday opened the bookings for select domestic flights from May 4 onwards and for the international flights from June 1 onwards. "In the light of the ongoing global health concerns, we have currently stopped accepting bookings on all domestic flights for travel till May 3, 2020, and on all international flights for travel till May 31, 2020," read a notification on Air India's website.
The nationwide lockdown which was initially meant for 21-days has been extended till May 3 by the government. (ANI)
