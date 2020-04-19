Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Gandhi urges UP govt to evolve plan to bring back migrant workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 14:40 IST
Priyanka Gandhi urges UP govt to evolve plan to bring back migrant workers

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday called upon the Uttar Pradesh government to evolve a plan to help migrant workers from the state reach their home. In a video appeal, she urged the state government to set up a helpline and control room to reach out to all those migrant workers from UP who are stranded at various places. "These workers are our own. It is the responsibility of all of us to help them. We cannot leave them like this. We have to find a way out," she said. "I urge the Uttar Pradesh government to set up a helpline and a control room of 1,000 persons so that these stranded workers can be reached out. You have to evolve a plan to bring them back,” she said. Gandhi said she has talked to the migrant workers from the northern state who are stuck in different places and are finding it difficult to survive as they are now huddled together in one room. She said the migrants are scared and want to come back to their homes in UP, as they have no ration or cash left. The Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh also lauded the state government for bringing back stranded students from Kota in Rajasthan. "… these migrant workers are also our own. They do not have anything to eat. Helping them is also the responsibility of the state government," she said in her appeal

Thousands of migrant workers have been stranded at state borders and in various large towns due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus

Metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai had recently witnessed law and order issues when thousands of migrant workers swarmed local bus stations and railway stations, in their bid to reach their native places. PTI SKC SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

514 new coronavirus cases in Pak, total infection increase to 7,993

Pakistan has reported 514 new cases of the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 7,993 with 159 deaths, according to official data released on Sunday. The Ministry of National Health Services sa...

Moratorium: 10 pc provisioning may shave Rs 35,000 cr off bank profits

The Reserve Bank of Indias directive asking banks to make 10 per cent provisions on all moratorium loans will shave at least Rs 35,000 crore off their profitability in financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21, according to a report. On Friday, t...

Active testing behind Ahmedabad's high COVID-19 numbers: Nehra

The number of COVID-19 cases reached 1,002 in Gujarats Ahmedabad district, with the city limits accounting for 978, the surge of numbers being attributed by civic commissioner Vijay Nehra on Sunday to pro-active intensive surveillance and a...

One more cured of COVID-19 in Puducherry, active cases drop to 3

In more relief to Puducherry, one more COVID-19 patient was discharged from a hospital here on Sunday following recovery as the number of active cases dropped to three, officials said. The 39-year old woman from neighbouring Ariyankuppam vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020