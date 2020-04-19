Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 times spike in calls made by prisoners to home from Ghaziabad, Noida jails since COVID outbreak

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-04-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 15:02 IST
5 times spike in calls made by prisoners to home from Ghaziabad, Noida jails since COVID outbreak

There has been a five-time rise in the number of average daily phone calls made by prisoners lodged in jails of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts since the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. The significant increase in phone calls comes as jail authorities relaxed norms with a view to help prisoners mentally cope with the situation due to the pandemic, the officials said.

Authorities have also released a combined over 1,500 inmates either on bail or parole to avoid overcrowding in the two jails, while precautionary measures like social distancing were being practiced by others languishing in jails, they said. The two districts adjoining Delhi in western UP have together recorded 125 COVID-19 positive cases -- 30 in Ghaziabad and 95 in Gautam Buddh Nagar -- so far, according to figures released by the state government on Saturday.

“Before the situation due to coronavirus had reached alarming proportions, there would be 50 to 60 phone calls by prisoners every day on an average. But as the situation started worsening, the daily average phone calls have now reached over 300 in both the jails, Vipin Mishra, the superintendent of Dasna as well as Luksar jail, told PTI. “The relaxation on phone calls was given by prison authorities so that inmates could speak more with their families and relatives and speak their mind to them. They should be able to mentally cope with the situation, whatever news and information they get about the pandemic and not get gloomy or depressed,” Mishra said. The superintendent said 3,864 people are currently lodged in the Dasna jail, while the Luksar jail has 2,301 inmates, even as more than 1,500 prisoners have been released since the outbreak of the deadly virus in the country.

"The Dasna prison has released 1,012 inmates -- 946 on interim bail and 66 on parole - so far, while the Luksar jail has released 535 inmates -- 522 on interim bail and 13 on parole,” the officer said. Bail is given to people who under-trial in any case and lodged in jail, while parole is offered to those already convicted in a case, he explained.

Meanwhile, he said, inmates and official staff in both the jails were practicing preventive measures like social distancing and hand sanitation against coronavirus. “All general guidelines, advisories and protocols issued by the government are being followed and caution being taken during this situation,” Mishra added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

NASA joins California team to develop COVID-19 solutions

NASA has joined forces with a task force in Antelope Valley, in northern Los Angeles County, California, to build medical devices to help patients with coronavirus pandemic. NASAs Armstrong Flight Research Center partnered with Antelope Val...

League-by-league guide to European football's coronavirus shutdown

Football leagues across Europe have been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 100,000 lives throughout the continent. Lockdown restrictions are in effect worldwide although some countries are caut...

Hilton hotels serving select food items at doorsteps via Zomato and Swiggy during lockdown

Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic-triggered lockdown, the premier hotel chain Hilton will now serve select food items at doorsteps via Zomato and Swiggy. Customers can order 20 items from a select menu from the comforts of their homes fo...

Milk cooperatives, dairy farms in Assam facing problem due to lockdown restrictions

Problems in procuring and selling milk have impacted milk cooperatives, farms and individual producers severely across Assam during the ongoing 40-day lockdown period, though distribution and sale of milk are exempted from restrictions duri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020