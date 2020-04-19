Left Menu
India questions Pakistan over collapse of domes of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib

India has forcefully taken up the issue of the collapse of domes of Sikh shrine Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Pakistan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 17:46 IST
India questions Pakistan over falling of domes of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib. Image Credit: ANI

India has forcefully taken up the issue of the collapse of domes of Sikh shrine Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Pakistan. "It has been highlighted that the damage to the structures in the holy Gurudwara have caused great consternation to the members of the Sikh community," sources said.

India has urged Pakistan that in deference to sentiments of Sikh community, the deficiencies which led to damage to newly constructed structures be urgently rectified and remedied. Their strong sense of faith and devotion to holy site must be fully understood and appreciated, they added.

The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the corridor from the Indian side while Imran Khan opened the route on Pakistan side. (ANI)

