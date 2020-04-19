COVID-19: Delhi lawyer offers property to be used for quarantine centre for doctors, nurses

A noted lawyer of the Delhi High Court has offered his property in the posh Nizamuddin area to be used as a quarantine centre for doctors and medical professionals in the forefront of the COVID-19 fight. Advocate M Sufian Siddiqui offered his entire property in Nizamuddin West area having over 15 rooms, all fitted with modern amenities and attached bathrooms, for one month for free of cost.

"Considerably, I am albeit cognizant of the fact that this humble offer of contribution in our nation's fight against the global pandemic may be a drop in the ocean. However, I am also conscious of the fact that at this climacteric, humanity needs solidarity," he said in identical letters addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The lawyer, who is known for giving pro bono services to the weak and marginalised sections of the society in the Delhi High Court, said this mammoth fight against the COVID-19 pandemic could only be countenanced to be won, if "we all stand united as one and act in solidarity" lest the entire humanity might have to pay an unfathomable price.

"However, owing to the ubiquitous consternation looming across the globe including our country, I being a solicitous citizen am profoundly concerned about the frontline warriors viz. doctors, paramedics, nurses, health care workers, support staff who are selflessly and relentlessly working...by putting their lives in danger," he said. Siddiqui said the property, situated outside containment zones, has comfortable access for ambulance and is at a stone's throw away from the Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station. It is also in close proximity to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in case the need arises to ambulate any quarantined person.

"Consequently, at this crucial juncture, I earnestly feel that showing solidarity by strictly adhering to the instructions of the Government is sacrosanct to the very substratum of humanity. Hence, as a concerned citizen, I wholeheartedly feel that when the entire humanity is at peril then the service to the humanity being the greatest service indeed becomes indispensable, which would indubitably not only be in the national interest but also in the interest of the whole of humanity," he said. Thanking the Prime Minister and the Delhi Chief Minister for perspicacious leadership and all the frontline warriors for their selfless, relentless indefatigable hardwork for taking head on the overwhelming challenge of battling Global Pandemic COVID-19, he said it would be expedient that the premises may kindly be got evaluated on an exigent basis for the purpose of establishing a quarantine centre.

