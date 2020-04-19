Four booked for hiding travel history in J-K's Rajouri

Four booked for hiding travel history in J-K's RajouriPTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-04-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 19:12 IST
Four people were booked on Sunday for hiding their travel history in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police official said. The case was registered against the four people in the Budhal police station for violating the orders of the district magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said
"It is again enjoined upon the people to disclose their travel history to authorities. Your cooperation will help us to break the (COVID-19) chain," he said. Meanwhile, four people were arrested for violating the lockdown by coming out of their homes without any valid reason in Bishnah area in the outskirts of Jammu this afternoon
They were intercepted by checking squads during patrolling, a police official said, adding that two separate cases were registered against them under the relevant sections of the law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajouri
- Superintendent of Police
- Jammu
- Bishnah
ALSO READ
12 families rescued as landslide hits Rajouri village
Man who left from Mumbai on bicycle to meet ailing father in Rajouri gets CRPF's help
Man chargesheeted for duping people of crores in J-K's Rajouri
Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri sector
House partially damaged in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K's Rajouri; No casualties