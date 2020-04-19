Left Menu
Four booked for hiding travel history in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-04-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 19:12 IST
Four people were booked on Sunday for hiding their travel history in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police official said. The case was registered against the four people in the Budhal police station for violating the orders of the district magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said

"It is again enjoined upon the people to disclose their travel history to authorities. Your cooperation will help us to break the (COVID-19) chain," he said. Meanwhile, four people were arrested for violating the lockdown by coming out of their homes without any valid reason in Bishnah area in the outskirts of Jammu this afternoon

They were intercepted by checking squads during patrolling, a police official said, adding that two separate cases were registered against them under the relevant sections of the law.

