9 new coronavirus cases in J-K, tally touches 350

The number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir reached 350 on Sunday as nine more people tested positive for the coronavirus in the Union territory, officials said. Of the fresh cases, eight are from the Kashmir division while one is from Jammu, the officials said.

Now, the number of novel coronavirus cases in the Jammu division is 55 and that in the Kashmir division stands at 295, they added. Five COVID-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir.

More than 60,000 people have been kept under surveillance including those who are either in government established quarantine facilities or under home isolation. "Till date, 60,419 travellers and people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which include 6,071 people in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 285 in hospital isolation, 252 in hospital quarantine and 25,692 under home surveillance. Besides, 28,114 people have completed their surveillance period," the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.