One killed, 180 houses damaged as rain accompanied by hailstorm hits Mizoram

A four-month-old infant has been killed and over 180 houses damaged when heavy rains accompanied by hailstorm and gusty wind hit Mizoram, an official said on Sunday. The official of the state Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department said that about 35 houses were completely damaged and another 148 partially damaged in Aizawl, Saitual and Mamit districts in the rain and storm which hit the state on Saturday evening.

However, reports from other districts are awaited, he said. Official sources said that more than 50 houses were either completely or partially damaged by heavy rains accompanied by gusty wind in several villages or localities within Aizawl East-I assembly constituency.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who was elected from Aizawl East-I seat, on Sunday visited the affected villages within his constituency and condoled the victim families. The official also said that the four-month-old infant was killed in Sairang Village about 21 km from Aizawl and four others were reportedly injured when their houses collapsed in Sesawng and Seling villages respectively.

Sairang Village Council president Vanlalrammawia told PTI that the 4-month-old infant died when a fallen tree hit a house belonging to Bishnu Herman in Sairang's Dinthar locality. The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the infant's mother was outside the house.

The infant was rushed to Sairang Community Health Centre where he succumbed to his injury, he said. Vanlalrammawia also said that at least 14 houses were damaged by heavy rains accompanied by violent wind in Sairang and one of them has been completely damaged.

At least 6 houses were completely damaged and 10 others partially damaged at Dampui village in west Mizorams Mamit district on the Mizoram-Tripura-Bangladesh border, Mamit deputy commissioner Dr Lalrozama told PTI. He said that two families have been evacuated to safer places.

The deputy commissioner said the figure could increase as reports from other villages are yet to come. Sesawng, a village in Aizawl district about 40 km from the state capital was the hardest hit of Saturday storm.

Sesawng village council president Ralthansanga told PTI that at least 21 houses were completely damaged and 63 others partially damaged when heavy rain accompanied by hailstorm hit the village on Saturday evening. He said that two person received minor injuries when their houses were destroyed by strong wind.

Sources said that two houses collapsed and five others heavily damaged in Seling village in Saitual district. Eleven houses were also damaged in heavy rains and hailstorm at Tuikhurhlu and Thingsul-Tlangnual near Aizawl.

State assembly speaker and Chalfilh constituency MLA Lalrinliana Sailo and Mamit constituency MLA H. Lalzirliana also visited Sesawng and Dampui villages respectively on Sunday..

