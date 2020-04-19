Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 new COVID-19 positive cases reported from Kerala, 13 patients recovered today

Two COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Kannur and Kasaragod districts of the state today, taking the state tally to 402.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 19-04-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 19:57 IST
2 new COVID-19 positive cases reported from Kerala, 13 patients recovered today
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Kannur and Kasaragod districts of the state today, taking the state tally to 402. A total of 13 persons recovered today. So far, 270 people have been cured and discharged in the state while three have succumbed to the virus.

The person from Kannur returned from Abu Dhabi and the person from Kasargod returned from Dubai. "There are 55,590 people under treatment in different districts of the state. Of these, 55,129 are under home quarantine and 461 are in hospitals. 72 people were admitted to the hospital today. A sample of 19,351 individuals with symptoms was sent for screening. Of the 18,547 samples available, the results were negative," the State Health Ministry said.

A total of 16,116 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 519 deaths. 2,302 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered. Out of the total deaths, 39 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in Chile top 10,000, third highest in Latin America

Chile reported over 10,000 cases of coronavirus on Sunday, the third-highest tally in Latin America, as the disease continues to ravage the economy of the worlds top copper producer. Large swaths of Santiago, a city of 6 million, are under ...

Kotak Mahindra Bank board to consider fundraising proposal this week

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Sunday said its board will deliberate on a fundraising plan later this week, which can possibly help promoter group led by Uday Kotak cut its stake. The Mumbai-headquartered banks board will meet...

Recovered COVID-19 patient tests positive again in Himachal

A man who had recovered from coronavirus was again found suffering from the infection in Himachal Pradesh, officials said. The man, a Tablighi Jamaat member, tested positive for the infection at Tandas Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical ...

UAE reports 479 new COVID-19 cases

The United Arab Emirates UAE reported an increase of 479 cases in its national count of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total to 6,781. The UAE also reported four new deaths on Sunday taking the toll to 41. Out of four deaths on Sunday, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020