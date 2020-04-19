Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five more COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, count rises to 38

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-04-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 20:07 IST
Five more COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, count rises to 38

Five more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases in the state to 38, officials said on Sunday. Three people have tested positive in Ranchi district while one person each tested positive in Dhanbad and Simdega districts, they said.

According to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, Director D K Singh four samples have tested positive. The officials said that while three people are from different places in Ranchi district, one hails from Simdega district.

A news report quoting Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar said the samples of a railway trackman working with the East Central Railways tested positive for the disease on Saturday. The man, a resident of a Railway Colony in Hirapur area, was being treated at the Divisional Railway Hospital here for fever, he said.

He had visited his in-laws' house at Chas in neighbouring Bokaro district to meet his pregnant wife and returned to Dhanbad on a bicycle on March 26. He complained of fever the next day, health officials said. The first positive case in Dhanbad district was reported in Kumardhubi in Gyarahkhund block near the West Bengal border on April 8.

The total number of cases in the state was 38, which includes two deaths, one each in Ranchi and Bokaro districts, an official said. Ranchi district has the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 21, followed by Bokaro (9), Hazaribagh, Simdega and Dhanbad (two each) and one each in Koderma and Giridih districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab's COVID-19 cases rise to 238

With four positive cases reported in SAS Nagar of Punjab on Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State rises to 238. This includes 16 deaths and 35 persons cured so far in the State, said the Department of Information and Publi...

Armed forces and military assets adequately protected from coronavirus: Rajnath

The fight against coronavirus pandemic is the biggest invisible war facing the humanity and India is confronting it with excellent synergy among all key organs of the nation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday. In an interview to...

Frontline medical personnel to stay in their work headquarters: West Bengal govt

West Bengal Department of Health and Family Welfare has issued an order for all medical personnel who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, stating that they will have to stay in the vicinity of their workplaces and not at thei...

99 institutes willing to take part in clinical trial of plasma therapy for COVID-19 treatment: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has received 99 applications from institutes expressing interest in participating in a randomized controlled study to assess the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma to limit complications a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020