India, Kazakhstan strategic partners; solidarity during challenging times strengthens bond: Modi

India, Kazakhstan strategic partners; solidarity during challenging times strengthens bond: ModiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 21:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India and Kazakhstan are strategic partners and a demonstration of solidarity during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic further strengthens the bonds between the two countries. He was responding to a tweet by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who thanked India for sending medical supplies to help it counter coronavirus.
"Thank you President Tokayev @TokayevKZ for your warm words. India and Kazakhstan are strategic partners and cooperation and demonstration of solidarity during such challenging times further strengthens the bond of friendship between the two countries," Modi wrote on Twitter. Earlier, thanking Modi for the medical supplies, Tokayev tweeted, "This high mark of friendship & solidarity is made even at a time when India banned export of drugs abroad." PTI NAB IJT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
