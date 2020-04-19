Refrain from booking tickets: DGCA to airlines

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a circular stating that there has been no clearance for airlines to start ticket bookings from May 4 and asked airlines to refrain from booking tickets, here on Sunday. "There was no direction/clearance which allows the airlines to start ticket bookings for the journeys to be undertaken with effect from May 4," read a circular.

The circular further added that airlines must refrain from booking tickets until further notice. "Airlines are hereby directed to refrain from booking tickets. Further, the airlines may note that they shall be given sufficient notice and time for restarting of operations," the circular added.

With 1,324 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of positive coronavirus cases have reached 16,116, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. Out of these, 13,925 are active cases and 2,302 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. With 31 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll now stands at 519. (ANI)

