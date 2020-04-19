Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eight more COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, count rises to 41

PTI | Ranchi/Dhanbad | Updated: 19-04-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 22:56 IST
Eight more COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, count rises to 41

Eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, taking the total in the state to 41, officials said on Sunday. Of the fresh cases, six are in Ranchi and one each in Simdega and Dhanbad districts, they said.

Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, Director Dr D K Singh said seven samples tested positive for the virus on Sunday, while Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar said a railway trackman in the district tested positive on Saturday. The state has recorded two fatalities so far, one each in Ranchi and Bokaro districts, Singh said.

The trackman working with the East Central Railways had visited his in-laws in neighbouring Bokaro district to meet his pregnant wife and returned to Dhanbad on a bicycle on March 26. He complained of fever the next day, health officials said. The first positive case in Dhanbad was reported in Kumardhubi in Gyarahkhund block near the West Bengal border on April 8.

Ranchi topped the COVID-19 tally in the state with 24 cases so far, followed by nine in Bokaro, two each in Hazaribagh, Simdega and Dhanbad and one each in Koderma and Giridih districts..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Reported cases of the coronavirus have crossed 2.33 million globally and 159,818 people have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 1800 GMT on Sunday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open http...

Canada police arrest suspected gunman, say there have been several victims

Police in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday arrested a 51-year-old gunman suspected of shooting several people, whose conditions were not specified. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the shootings occurred in the small Atl...

Coronavirus: 250 prisoners to be shifted from Tihar and Rohini jails to Mandoli prison

A high-powered committee, headed by a Delhi High Court judge, has decided that 250 prisoners from Rohini and Tihar jails will be temporarily shifted to the Mandoli prison to decongest the jails in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus,...

Turkey blocks Saudi and UAE news websites

Turkish authorities blocked Saudi and United Arab Emirates news websites on Sunday, days after the sites of Turkeys state broadcaster and news agency were blocked in Saudi Arabia. The apparently reciprocal moves come four weeks after Turkis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020