One more dies of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; death toll 23

One more person died of coronavirus in Rajasthan's worst-hit Jaipur, pushing the death toll to 23 in the state, whose infection count soared to 1,478 with 127 fresh cases on Sunday. So far, Jaipur has reported 535 cases, including 13 deaths. "One death has been reported in Jaipur. The patient was admitted to a private hospital after he complained of fever and breathlessness," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. Officials said the 62-year-old man from the Raja Park area of Jaipur was admitted to the private hospital on April 16. He died on Saturday night. Singh said of the 127 fresh cases, 48 were reported from Jodhpur; 17 in Bharatpur; 27 in Nagaur; 16 in Jaipur; five each in Swai Madhopur and Ajmer; two each in Kota, Bikaner and Jhalawar; and one each in Jaisalmer, Jhunjhunu and Hanumangarh. He said so far 302 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 97 have been discharged from hospitals. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 60 people brought from Iran to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. The maximum 13 deaths have been reported from Jaipur. The entire state is under the lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is under way to track the people infected with the virus.

