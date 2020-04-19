Left Menu
Development News Edition

One more dies of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; death toll 23

PTI | Japur | Updated: 19-04-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 23:03 IST
One more dies of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; death toll 23

One more person died of coronavirus in Rajasthan's worst-hit Jaipur, pushing the death toll to 23 in the state, whose infection count soared to 1,478 with 127 fresh cases on Sunday.     So far, Jaipur has reported 535 cases, including 13 deaths. "One death has been reported in Jaipur. The patient was admitted to a private hospital after he complained of fever and breathlessness," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.   Officials said the 62-year-old man from the Raja Park area of Jaipur was admitted to the private hospital on April 16. He died on Saturday night. Singh said of the 127 fresh cases, 48 were reported from Jodhpur; 17 in Bharatpur; 27 in Nagaur; 16 in Jaipur; five each in Swai Madhopur and Ajmer; two each in Kota, Bikaner and Jhalawar; and one each in Jaisalmer, Jhunjhunu and Hanumangarh.   He said so far 302 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 97 have been discharged from hospitals. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 60 people brought from Iran to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.  The maximum 13 deaths have been reported from Jaipur.   The entire state is under the lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is under way to track the people infected with the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Reported cases of the coronavirus have crossed 2.33 million globally and 159,818 people have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 1800 GMT on Sunday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open http...

Canada police arrest suspected gunman, say there have been several victims

Police in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday arrested a 51-year-old gunman suspected of shooting several people, whose conditions were not specified. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the shootings occurred in the small Atl...

Coronavirus: 250 prisoners to be shifted from Tihar and Rohini jails to Mandoli prison

A high-powered committee, headed by a Delhi High Court judge, has decided that 250 prisoners from Rohini and Tihar jails will be temporarily shifted to the Mandoli prison to decongest the jails in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus,...

Turkey blocks Saudi and UAE news websites

Turkish authorities blocked Saudi and United Arab Emirates news websites on Sunday, days after the sites of Turkeys state broadcaster and news agency were blocked in Saudi Arabia. The apparently reciprocal moves come four weeks after Turkis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020