Youth attacks policeman enforcing lockdown in Agra, arrested

A youth on Sunday attacked a policeman with a knife at a barricade placed to check the movement of people at Nehru Nagar Post in Hariparvat area. "The police was doing its duties at barricades to enforce lockdown. The policemen, following guidelines of lockdown, were asking all passersby where and why they were travelling. When the police stopped the biker at Nehru Nagar Post and asked the same questions to him, he attacked one of the policemen with a knife leaving him injured," SP (City) Rohan Botre Pramod told ANI.

The policeman has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered under IPC 307 (attempt to murder), the SP said.

Movement of all vehicles, except for those providing essential services and commodities, is prohibited during the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till April 14, has been extended to May 3 keeping the rising number of COVID-19 cases in mind. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.