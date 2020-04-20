Dhanbad: 10 Indonesians linked to Tablighi Jamaat sent to jail after completing quarantine

Ten Indonesian nationals, who were caught hiding in a mosque here on return from Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat congregation last month, have been sent to jail after they completed the mandatory 14 days of quarantine, the police said on Sunday. The police produced them in the court after they ended the isolation period and tested negative for COVID-19. They were charged with violation of the Foreign Visa Act and Disaster Management Act, 2005, said Surendra Singh, officer-in-charge Govindpur Police Station, Dhanbad.

These Indonesians were caught hiding in a mosque on return from the national capital in Dhanbad's mosque in Govindpur. A total of 12 people were hiding in the mosque. While 10 of them are from Indonesia, the remaining two belong to Maharashtra. After registering an FIR against them, the police sent them to the quarantine center.

In the same case, 11 foreign Muslims have been sent to jail from Jamshedpur on Saturday. Along with this, action has been taken on 21 foreigners who had come to give religious teachings. Delhi's Jamaat meet has emerged as a major hotspot in spreading the virus in different parts of the country. (ANI)

