Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palghar lynching: Culprits will be brought to justice, says CM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2020 09:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 09:05 IST
Palghar lynching: Culprits will be brought to justice, says CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said stern action will be taken against those involved in the lynching of three men in Palghar district. The state government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident that took place on April 16.

"The Palghar incident has been acted upon. The police has arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself," Thackeray tweeted late Sunday night. "Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible," he added.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident. He warned against giving any communal colour to the incident, as two of the three deceased were believed to be seers.

"Those who attacked and who died in the Palghar mob killings are not from different religions. I have ordered Maharashtra police and @MahaCyber1 to take action against anyone instigating communal hatred in the society or on social media," Deshmukh said in a tweet on Sunday. "Police have detained 101 people involved into the killing of three Surat bound people in Palghar. I have also ordered high level inquiry into this killings," he said.

Deshmukh said police are keeping a close eye on those who wanted to use the incident to create a rift in society. The incident took place on April 16 night when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were going in a car towards Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral.

Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar. The three were dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves.

The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Harry and Meghan blacklist UK tabloids over 'distorted' stories

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan blacklisted four major British tabloids on Sunday, accusing them of publishing stories that were distorted, false and invasive beyond reason, UK media reported. In a scathing letter to the editors of the Sun...

Palghar lynching: Culprits will be brought to justice, says CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said stern action will be taken against those involved in the lynching of three men in Palghar district. The state government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident that took place...

Japan's exports sink in March as pandemic hits major markets

Japans exports sank 11.7 in March as the coronavirus pandemic slammed auto shipments to the U.S. The Finance Ministry said Monday that exports to the U.S. fell 16.5 in March from a year earlier, while those to China declined 8.7.Trade has s...

US wants to send team of experts inside China for COVID-19 probe: Trump

The US wants to send a team of experts to China to investigate coronavirus, President Donald Trump has said, a day after he warned Beijing of consequences if it was knowingly responsible for the spread of COVID-19 which has killed more than...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020