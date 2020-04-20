COVID-19 Lockdown: 30 students brought from Kota reach home in UP's Muzaffarnagar

COVID-19 Lockdown: 30 students brought from Kota reach home in UP's MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-04-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 10:30 IST
Thirty students, who were brought to Uttar Pradesh from Kota in buses sent by the state government, have reached their homes here, amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. They reached Muzaffarnagar on Sunday evening and were sent into home quarantine, District Magistrate Amit Singh said. The students underwent checkups for COVID-19 after reaching the state, he said
The Uttar Pradesh government had sent 250 buses to Kota in Rajasthan on Friday to bring students from the state, who were in that city to prepare for engineering and medical competitive exams.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
