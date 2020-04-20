Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 more test COVID-19 positive in Odisha; total cases rise to 68

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 20-04-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 10:36 IST
7 more test COVID-19 positive in Odisha; total cases rise to 68

Odisha has reported seven fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of virus cases to 68 in the state, a health and family welfare department official said on Monday. Of the 951 samples tested on Sunday, seven reported positive, the official said, adding that so far a total of 10,641 samples have been tested in the state.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Odisha is now 43. A total of 24 patients have been cured and a 72-year-old man died of the virus The seven fresh cases were reported from two districts - Bhadrak (five) and Balasore (two). Following detection of five new cases, the Bhadrak district administration on Monday declared Contianment Zone in five gram panchayat areas in Basudevpur and Bhandaripokhari blocks.

Three of the five fresh cases are from Basudevpur block and two from Bhandaripokhari. While Khurda district comprising Bhubaneswar reported the highest of 46 COVID-19 cases, it was followed by eight in Bhadrak, three in Balasore, two each from Jajpur, Kendrapara, Sundergarh and Kalahandi and one each from Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Puri, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Novartis, U.S. regulators agree to malaria drug trial against COVID-19

Novartis has reached an agreement with U.S. regulators to hold a randomized trial of generic malaria drug hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19 disease in 440 hospitalised patients, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday. The decades-old medicine...

Mushfiqur to auction his bat to help in COVID-19 relief efforts

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has decided to auction his bat, with which he scored a double hundred against Sri Lanka in 2013, to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief work in his country. I am putting up the bat with which...

Positive tests at Afghan presidential palace

At least 20 employees at Afghanistans presidential palace have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a senior government official who asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to comment on the subject. It wasnt clear whe...

COVID-19: Many Indian-American doctors in frontline make ultimate sacrifice

Indian-American Dr. Madhvi Aya, who contracted the coronavirus in the line of duty in New York, the countrys COVID-19 epicenter, could only exchange text messages with her husband and daughter from her hospital bed before she lost the battl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020