7 more test COVID-19 positive in Odisha; total cases rise to 68

Odisha has reported seven fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of virus cases to 68 in the state, a health and family welfare department official said on Monday. Of the 951 samples tested on Sunday, seven reported positive, the official said, adding that so far a total of 10,641 samples have been tested in the state.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Odisha is now 43. A total of 24 patients have been cured and a 72-year-old man died of the virus The seven fresh cases were reported from two districts - Bhadrak (five) and Balasore (two). Following detection of five new cases, the Bhadrak district administration on Monday declared Contianment Zone in five gram panchayat areas in Basudevpur and Bhandaripokhari blocks.

Three of the five fresh cases are from Basudevpur block and two from Bhandaripokhari. While Khurda district comprising Bhubaneswar reported the highest of 46 COVID-19 cases, it was followed by eight in Bhadrak, three in Balasore, two each from Jajpur, Kendrapara, Sundergarh and Kalahandi and one each from Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Puri, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.