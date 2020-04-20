Man kills brother over land dispute in Poonch

A man allegedly shot dead his brother over a land dispute in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, a police officer said. There was a dispute between two brothers over their land in Mandi belt.

Following clashes, the accused opened fire killing his brother, the officer said. A case has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.