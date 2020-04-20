Left Menu
Lockdown: Goa govt begins easing restrictons on industries

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:26 IST
The Goa government on Monday began easing lockdown restrictions on some industries, and the the state's Chamber of Commerce and Industry stated that a majority of units would apply to Goa Industrial Development Corporation for permission to resume operations. Earlier, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had designated GIDC as the nodal agency for permission to industrial units to resume operations in the second phase of lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak.

"The exact picture as far as resumption of industrial operations is concerned will be clear in two to three days. However, we believe maximum number of units will resume operations," GCCI President Manoj Caculo told PTI.

He said sourcing raw materials, transport and manpower may be concerns intially for some sectors. A GIDC official said all sectors that will be allowed to resume will have to enforce strict social distancing norms and action would be taken if these are violated.

Meawnhile, the Goa Mineral Ore Exporters Association president Ambar Timblo, in a press statement, asked the state government to allow the sector, shut after a Supreme Court order, to resume with "certain safety procedures and practices". The Supreme Court had, in March 2018, quashed 88 mining leases and banned extraction of fresh ore.

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

