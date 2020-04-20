Left Menu
20-year-old man dies of fever, sparks off tension

PTI | Erode | Updated: 20-04-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 15:08 IST
The death of a 20-year-old man at the Erode Government Headquarters Hospital sparked off protests from villagers in front of the hospital as they said the man may have died of coronavirus, police said on Monday. The man belonging to Nambiyur village near Gobichettipalayam was admitted to the isolation ward with high fever some days ago and died on Sunday night.

He was tested negative for COVID-19 and his body was handed over to his relatives. All arrangements were made for burying the body in Nambiyur, but the villagers raised objection and said he may have died of coronavirus and protested, saying they would not allow the burial.

On information, Superintendent of Police S Sakthi Ganesan and Gobichettipalayam Revenue Divisional Officer Jayaraman visited the spot. They tried to pacify the crowd but they were adamant over the disallowing the body to bury there. Some medical officials also pacified them that the person was not affected with coronavirus.

Later, the villagers gave up the protest and the burial took place at 1 am. A posse of police has been posted in the village.

