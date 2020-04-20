COVID-19: 24 cops have tested positive so far in Ahmedabad

Twenty-four personnel from Ahmedabad police have so far tested positive for novel coronavirus and another 200 have been home quarantined as a precautionary measure, said Control Room Deputy Commissioner of police Vijay Patel on Monday. On Sunday, an inspector from Khadia tested positive and 15 personnel at the local police station had to be home quarantined as they may have come in contact, officials said.

Khadia is part is part of the walled city area where curfew is in force till April 21, as several COVID-19 cases have been detected in the area, including the MLA of Jamalpur-Khadia and his kin and neighbours. The 24 include nine traffic policemen, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Akash Patel, adding that two of them were infected after a roommate tested positive.

"One was deployed at Raikhad cross road, a hotspot, while another constable got the infection from his neighbour," Patel said. He said personnel have been given protective gear like masks, gloves and sanitisers.

