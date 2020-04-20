Two-day conference of India's top military brass postponed indefinitely

A two-day conference of the top military brass of the country has been postponed indefinitely in view of the coronavirus pandemic, military sources said Monday. The Unified Commanders Conference (UCC) was to be held from April 22 to 23. In the conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs were set to carry out an overall review of India's security preparedness, the sources said.

The UCC was also planning to delve into security challenges along the country's borders with Pakistan and China, they said. The conference has been postponed indefinitely, the sources said. Earlier this month, the Indian Army postponed a six-day conference of its top commanders in view of the coronavirus crisis.

The conference was to be held from April 13 to 18..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.