India has been reasonably successful in containing spread of COVID-19: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said India has been "reasonably successful" in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus and hailed all frontline workers are fighting this difficult battle selflessly for the sake of the nation. Birla, who arrived at the Parliament House on Monday upon resumption of the functioning of the Lok Sabha secretariat, said extensive social distancing protocols have been put in place and wearing of masks have been made mandatory for all persons entering Parliament premises. "India has been reasonably successful in its efforts to contain the spread of this virus and with the cooperation of the people, the nation shall be able to defeat this disease,” Birla was quoted in an official statement issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat.

He further said that the secretariat is in touch with all Members of Parliament, who are leading efforts within their constituencies to spread awareness about the disease and to ensure that people are taking all the requisite precautions related to social distancing. Applauding the health workers, sanitation workers, security personnel and others, who are described as "corona warriors", the Speaker said they have shown tremendous willpower in containing the deadly pandemic. Birla urged the people to extend respect to them, as they have fought this difficult battle selflessly for the sake of the nation, while saying that the country's corona warriors "deserve accolades and support of all stakeholders in our national strategy to contain the impact of the disease". Besides Birla, the officers and members of staff of the Secretariat also resumed their respective official duties from Monday. All vehicles entering the Parliament House premises are being sanitized, along with thermal scanning of all persons, the statement reads. Wide-ranging sanitisation of all surfaces, both indoors and outdoors along with social distancing norms with regard to meetings and other interactions are also being followed, it added.

