Land dispute leads to clash in Bahraich; 7 held

Two groups of villagers clashed over a land dispute in Fakharpur area in Bahraich district and indulged in brick batting during the coronavirus lockdown, injuring 11 persons, police said on Monday. Two separate FIRs have been lodged against 17 persons of both the factions, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Pratap Singh said the incident took place in Belhari village on Sunday night over a piece of land used as a way to commute. He said 11 persons were injured in the clash.

Seven persons have been arrested in this connection..

