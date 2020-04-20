COVID-19: After containment zone order, curfew imposed in Pune

Curfew was imposed in Pune city in Maharashtra on Monday, a day after the entire municipal corporation area was declared a containment zone in view of the high number of COVID-19 cases here. A large part of the city is already sealed off with strict enforcement of the lockdown.

The curfew order, under section 144 of the CrPC, put further restrictions on movement of people and bars entry and exit in the containment zone, police said on Monday. "Exception has been made for police, health, doctors, pharmacies, emergency transport services and staff from civic as well as government entities who are working for prevention of the virus spread in the city," an official said.

"In the containment zone, shops selling essential commodities such as groceries, dairy, vegetables and fruits will be open from 10 am to noon every day for the public," he added. The Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies had on Sunday declared areas within their jurisdiction as containment zones.

Pune was one of the cities in which the Centre on Monday said the COVID-19 situation was "especially serious". PTI SPK BNM BNM

