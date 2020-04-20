Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: After containment zone order, curfew imposed in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-04-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 18:40 IST
COVID-19: After containment zone order, curfew imposed in Pune

Curfew was imposed in Pune city in Maharashtra on Monday, a day after the entire municipal corporation area was declared a containment zone in view of the high number of COVID-19 cases here. A large part of the city is already sealed off with strict enforcement of the lockdown.

The curfew order, under section 144 of the CrPC, put further restrictions on movement of people and bars entry and exit in the containment zone, police said on Monday. "Exception has been made for police, health, doctors, pharmacies, emergency transport services and staff from civic as well as government entities who are working for prevention of the virus spread in the city," an official said.

"In the containment zone, shops selling essential commodities such as groceries, dairy, vegetables and fruits will be open from 10 am to noon every day for the public," he added. The Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies had on Sunday declared areas within their jurisdiction as containment zones.

Pune was one of the cities in which the Centre on Monday said the COVID-19 situation was "especially serious". PTI SPK BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Burkina security forces accused of killing 31 unarmed civilians - rights group

International advocacy group Human Rights Watch HRW said on Monday that it believed security forces in Burkina Faso had summarily executed 31 unarmed detainees earlier this month during operations against Islamist militants. The bullet-ridd...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Punjab; total count 245

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 245. The fresh case was reported in Jalandhar, as per medical bulletin here.Out of the 245 fresh COVID-19 cases, Mohali di...

Spain seeks 1.5 trln euro recovery fund using EU perpetual debt

The Spanish government will propose to its European Union partners that they create a 1.5 trillion euro 1.63 trillion recovery fund financed through perpetual debt to aid countries worst-hit by the coronavirus crisis, a discussion paper sho...

Spain reaches deal to return to soccer practice

The Spanish government says it has reached a deal with the countrys soccer league and federation for teams to return to practice. The government has not provided a timetable or given any other detail about when practice would resume. It say...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020